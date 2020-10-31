Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.40. Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.83.

KDP stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,725,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,852,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

