Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $53.77 on Friday, hitting $1,621.01. 4,330,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,516.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,467.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,781.20.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

