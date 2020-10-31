Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $53.77 on Friday, reaching $1,621.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,516.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,467.05. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,781.20.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

