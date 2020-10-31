LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Trading Up 7.5% Following Earnings Beat

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.54. Approximately 247,118 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 132,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $203,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,962,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,693,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts bought 7,074 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $200,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,840.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 153,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $656.97 million, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

