LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) versus AMTD International (NASDAQ:HKIB) Head-To-Head Comparison

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 8.34% 18.53% 5.03% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

22.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of AMTD International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LexinFintech and AMTD International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 6 0 3.00 AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

LexinFintech presently has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 60.13%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than AMTD International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and AMTD International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.52 billion 0.95 $329.59 million $1.76 4.68 AMTD International $154.96 million 10.49 $119.72 million N/A N/A

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD International.

Volatility and Risk

LexinFintech has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD International has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LexinFintech beats AMTD International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International Inc., an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions. The company also provides professional investment management and advisory services primarily to corporate and other institutional clients. In addition, it makes long-term strategic investments focusing on Asia's financial and new economy sectors. The company was formerly known as AMTD Inc. AMTD International Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD International Inc. is as subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited.

