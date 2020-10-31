Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $129,419,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,159,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,327,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

