Loom Network (LOOM) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.46 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $16.84 million and $2.46 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00030413 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.75 or 0.03816399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00027336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00222272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Loom Network

