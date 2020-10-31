LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.93. 878,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,209. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on LPLA. Barclays began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,189,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

