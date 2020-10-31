LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 224 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $120.08. 7,792,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,787. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $9,742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,672,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 791,319 shares of company stock valued at $98,440,914. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.