LVW Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 106.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 120,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust stock remained flat at $$9.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,022. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

