LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,757,000 after buying an additional 472,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,333,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,816,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 29.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,331,000 after buying an additional 665,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,649,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,943,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

AON stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,763. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.16. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. AON’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

