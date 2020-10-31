LVW Advisors LLC Buys 634 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 15,805,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,336,324. The company has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,514 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

