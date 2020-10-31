LVW Advisors LLC Buys 638 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.50. 17,198,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,084,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.