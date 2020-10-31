LVW Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,346 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 432.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,333 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

NYSE BUD traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of -140.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

