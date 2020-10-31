LVW Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,496 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.20. 1,255,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,492. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.29. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average of $163.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

