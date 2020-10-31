LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,843 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,549 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.02. 6,157,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,700. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

