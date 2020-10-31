LVW Advisors LLC Grows Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Primerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $406,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,692.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock remained flat at $$110.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,605. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRI. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

