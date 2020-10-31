LVW Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,476 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,886 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,702,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 119,763 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,608,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,535,098. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

