LVW Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

