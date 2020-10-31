LVW Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novartis by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 20.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after acquiring an additional 431,326 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $35,215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,023,000 after acquiring an additional 292,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $23,404,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.08. 1,467,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,585. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $178.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average is $86.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

