LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Target by 942.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Target by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,091. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.09. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

