LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Target by 942.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Target by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,091. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.09. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit