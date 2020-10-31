LVW Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. 1,755,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $27.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.