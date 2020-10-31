LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in ANSYS by 1,095.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.37. 422,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,898. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $357.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.56. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.08.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

