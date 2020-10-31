LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $350.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

