LVW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $453.43 million, a PE ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

