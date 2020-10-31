LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 154 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 193,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after buying an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,247,000 after purchasing an additional 99,153 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 239,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,155,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,247,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.66. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

