LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 1,996 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 44.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,510 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 145.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. 11,871,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,659,130. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

