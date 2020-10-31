LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 682 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Shares of JKHY traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.25. The stock had a trading volume of 453,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,210. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.68. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.