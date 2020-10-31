LVW Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Beigene by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $2.98 on Friday, hitting $296.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,339. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $322.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.36 and its 200 day moving average is $215.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.44.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total transaction of $420,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $80,071,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $14,235,604.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,689,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,891,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,460 shares of company stock valued at $93,379,429. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

