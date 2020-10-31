LVW Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Polaris by 108.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 165.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $399,938.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,316 shares of company stock worth $17,692,414. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PII traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,954. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

