LVW Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Polaris by 108.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 165.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $399,938.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,316 shares of company stock worth $17,692,414. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PII traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,954. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit