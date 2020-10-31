LVW Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 856 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,019,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,111,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,019,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

