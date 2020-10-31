LVW Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after buying an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,124,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,332,000 after buying an additional 1,489,720 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,522,000 after buying an additional 1,390,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,394,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,589,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,178. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

