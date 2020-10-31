LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 152.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other Ares Capital news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 140,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,070. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.