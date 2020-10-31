LVW Advisors LLC Sells 118,062 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,062 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 91,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.25. 1,516,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,616. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66.

