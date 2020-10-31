LVW Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $53.77 on Friday, reaching $1,621.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,882. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,516.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,467.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,781.20.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

