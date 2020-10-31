LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,558 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,243,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,840. The firm has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

