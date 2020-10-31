LVW Advisors LLC Sells 486 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 308.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 161,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 128,609 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMN stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 939,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

