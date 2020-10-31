LVW Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 517.6% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.75. 6,202,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,405,301. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.84. The company has a market capitalization of $393.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.