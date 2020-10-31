LVW Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 503,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,776. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 45,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $2,380,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 710,869 shares of company stock worth $36,870,621 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.