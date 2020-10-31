LVW Advisors LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 405.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 159.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 32,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.12. 2,214,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,100. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $224.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

