Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.80%.

MFNC stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,555. Mackinac Financial has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $104.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

