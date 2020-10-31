MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

MMYT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 282,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.18. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 116.86% and a negative return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 74.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 732,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 87.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 539,068 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 456,644 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 8.5% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,125,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

