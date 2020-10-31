MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Increased to $561.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $523.00 to $561.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $474.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $475.67.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $538.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $575.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,279 shares of company stock worth $39,500,108. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 3,150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,885 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 596.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after acquiring an additional 49,283 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

