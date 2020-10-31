Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.65.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

