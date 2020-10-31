Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. Craig Hallum currently has $48.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,169,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,513. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $293,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.