Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Matson has increased its dividend by 16.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Matson has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matson to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.21. Matson has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Matson had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $524.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

