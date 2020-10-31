McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $822,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,713,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $685,091,000 after purchasing an additional 175,870 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,765. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.