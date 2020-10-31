McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. McGrath RentCorp updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

MGRC stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,190. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

MGRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $204,670.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 947 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at $368,686.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,943 shares of company stock worth $713,430. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

