Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 496,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPW stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,466. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

