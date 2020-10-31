Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,872,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average is $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.